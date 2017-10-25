Kristin Cavallari Has 'Added Another Living Thing to the Cutler Crew' — Meet Her Adorable New Pup!

The Cutler crew has expanded!

Kristin Cavallari introduced fans to the newest member of her family on Wednesday: an adorable dark-haired pup!

The Hills alum took to Instagram to share a photo of the canine with its tongue out and sitting beside its brother, Bane, who holds a red ball in his mouth.

“Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds. #TrainedKiller #DontMessWithThisCrew,” Cavallari, 30, captioned a photo of the two dogs — they both appear to be a part of the German Shepherd family — sitting side-by-side on the grass.

Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds. #TrainedKiller #DontMessWithThisCrew A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Cavallari, who shares three children — sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and Camden Jack, 5, and 23-month-old daughter Saylor James — with husband Jay Cutler, frequently shares photos of her two other sweet fur babies to social media.

“Because 2 boys under the age of 3 weren’t enough,” she captioned a photo of Bane as a puppy in February 2015.

Because 2 boys under the age of 3 weren't enough. A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 28, 2015 at 11:26am PST

Not mad about missing this snow in Chicago today 🙈 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 23, 2015 at 4:20pm PDT

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari: “I Don’t Know What I Did with My Time Before I Had Kids”

In July 2015, the mother of three shared a photo of Bane and the family’s little girl pup sitting and looking up at her in the kitchen with the hope of getting a tasty treat.

“Their begging skills are on point,” she captioned the comical photo.

Their begging skills are on point A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 22, 2015 at 2:49pm PDT

LIAM is now available! Nordstrom.com search Kristin Cavallari for the updated version of Laurel. Liam comes in distressed leather and has a zipper 👍 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Oct 26, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

He loves the snow ❄️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 6, 2016 at 10:38am PST

My guy 🐶💕 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 22, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

“My 4th child,” she captioned a photo of Bane sitting at her feet in July 2016.

My 4th child A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

His new go-to A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Nov 30, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

Besties ❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:17pm PST

My little ladies A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Bane, let's get some puppies so u can celebrate #FathersDay 🐶 shoes by me 😜@Nordstrom @chineselaundry A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Bane, you sexy thing you A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Give momma kisses A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Beast A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Earlier this year, the family left Chicago and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Cutler recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins — which means he’s away from the family’s new home for this year’s NFL season.

“There’s been a lot of adjustments for [the kids] starting a new school, moving and Daddy being gone,” Cavallari told PEOPLE in August. “I’m just trying really hard to make everything as smooth of a transition as possible for them right now.”

Though it’s an adjustment having her husband away from home, Cavallari said she’s making it work by traveling to Miami with the kids for every home game.

“Really, it’s not that bad,” said Cavallari. “We’re going to see him a lot, and the five months will go by quickly. Thanksgiving, Christmas and all that good stuff, we’ll be out there with him.”