Kristin Cavallari Has 'Added Another Living Thing to the Cutler Crew' — Meet Her Adorable New Pup!

The Cutler crew has expanded!
Kristin Cavallari introduced fans to the newest member of her family on Wednesday: an adorable dark-haired pup!
The Hills alum took to Instagram to share a photo of the canine with its tongue out and sitting beside its brother, Bane, who holds a red ball in his mouth.
“Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds. #TrainedKiller #DontMessWithThisCrew,” Cavallari, 30, captioned a photo of the two dogs — they both appear to be a part of the German Shepherd family — sitting side-by-side on the grass.
Cavallari, who shares three children — sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and Camden Jack, 5, and 23-month-old daughter Saylor James — with husband Jay Cutler, frequently shares photos of her two other sweet fur babies to social media.
“Because 2 boys under the age of 3 weren’t enough,” she captioned a photo of Bane as a puppy in February 2015.
In July 2015, the mother of three shared a photo of Bane and the family’s little girl pup sitting and looking up at her in the kitchen with the hope of getting a tasty treat.
“Their begging skills are on point,” she captioned the comical photo.
“My 4th child,” she captioned a photo of Bane sitting at her feet in July 2016.
Earlier this year, the family left Chicago and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Cutler recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins — which means he’s away from the family’s new home for this year’s NFL season.
“There’s been a lot of adjustments for [the kids] starting a new school, moving and Daddy being gone,” Cavallari told PEOPLE in August. “I’m just trying really hard to make everything as smooth of a transition as possible for them right now.”
Though it’s an adjustment having her husband away from home, Cavallari said she’s making it work by traveling to Miami with the kids for every home game.
“Really, it’s not that bad,” said Cavallari. “We’re going to see him a lot, and the five months will go by quickly. Thanksgiving, Christmas and all that good stuff, we’ll be out there with him.”