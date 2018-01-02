Kristin Cavallari & Husband Jay Cutler Say Farewell to Florida and the 'End of Another Chapter'

With the start of a new year comes a new season for Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of the happy couple sharing a smooch on the beach with a shout-out to the Miami Dolphins — the NFL team with which quarterback Cutler signed a one-year, $10 million contract with in August, according to ESPN — and the reveal that their family is making a change.

“The end of another chapter,” she began. “Feeling very grateful for the past few months.”

“Thank you @miamidolphins for taking such great care of me and my family,” she wrote. “Back home and this time we took Jay with us 💛,” she continued, suggesting that Cutler will not be returning next season.

Cavallari, 30, added the hashtag “#ItsBeenRealFL.”

Earlier this year, the parents of three — they share sons Camden Jack, 5, and Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and daughter Saylor James, 25 months — said goodbye to Chicago, Illinois, where Cutler, 34, played quarterback for the Chicago Bears, and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where Cavallari said they will be rooted “for a very long time, if not forever.”

“Jay went to Vanderbilt [University], and actually the first weekend we ever hung out, we went to Nashville, and I fell in love with Nashville,” Cavallari explained to PEOPLE. “So we actually bought our house, I think we had been dating for a year — we had just gotten engaged — and so we’ve had our house for about six years, and this has just always been the plan.”

She continued: “We think it’s a great place to raise a family. I love it. You know you still get all four seasons, but it’s much milder than other parts of the country and it’s just fun. The people are cool. There’s really good food. There’s always something fun to do. There’s not really a whole lot to not like about Nashville.”

Despite settling into their Tennessee home, the family traveled to Miami after the start of the NFL season to root for Cutler.

“We’re going to stay in Nashville. We literally just moved to Nashville full-time, so I didn’t want to pack up the kids again for essentially such a short amount of time,” Cavallari explained to E!’s Daily Pop at the end of August.

She added: “So we’ll go to Miami for all the home games and Jay’s going to come home this weekend for a few days and we’re going to figure it out and make it work. A lot of FaceTime, that’s for sure.”

“I have always said: it’s kind of nice to miss each other,” she added. “I think that’s how we’ve always kind of kept our spark alive.”