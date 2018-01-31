Prepare yourselves, Hills fans — Kristin Cavallari could potentially return to reality TV one day!

The former MTV personality, who first found fame on Laguna Beach, spoke about the possibility of her once again appearing on a reality series when she spoke with her former Hills castmates Spencer and Heidi Pratt — who recently welcomed son Gunner — for an episode of their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again.

“Is there a chance we’re going to see you on TV again one day?” new dad Spencer, 34, asked.

“I’m open to it,” Cavallari, 31, shared. “Obviously, the three of us come from similar backgrounds. The Hills was a unique experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

But for the married mother of three — she shares sons Camden Jack, 5, and Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and daughter Saylor James, 26 months, with her NFL alum husband Jay Cutler — to commit to a new series, there would have to be some changes — including the overall premise of the show.

“To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms,” she said.

Cavallari also vowed: “I would never put my kids on a reality show.”

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

What she is open to featuring? “If it could involve my businesses and some fashion kind of stuff, then I would totally be open to that,” said Cavallari, who is a planning to open a brick-and-mortar store for her brand Uncommon James.

Her husband of three years also has a few opinions about the reality TV world and what he wouldn’t want the basis of their prospective show to be.

“Jay, how does he feel about reality TV? Well, he doesn’t want to do a show about our marriage, I can tell you that,” Cavallari said about Cutler.

Prior to having kids, Cavallari said she was “obsessed with the Housewives” franchise and Cutler “would watch it a little bit with me.”

“I just recently started getting back into Housewives of Beverly Hills and I had it on the other night and he was like, ‘Turn this crap off. I’m not watching this crap. You’re getting dumber by watching this,’ ” she said with a laugh. “He is not a fan and he gives me s— every time I want to watch it too.”