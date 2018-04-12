Kristin Cavallari is returning to reality TV — and promising lots of drama and a “wild ride.”

This summer, Cavallari, whom audiences first saw on MTV’s Laguna Beach and followed on spin-off The Hills, will star on her own reality docu-series, Very Cavallari, which follows her life — including her family and business — in Nashville.

“I’m Kristin Cavallari. It has been seven years since I stopped shooting The Hills. We just moved to Nashville full-time,” Cavallari says in the first trailer for the E! show.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Since Cavallari wrapped The Hills in 2010, she has gotten married, welcomed three children — Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2 —with her NFL alum husband Jay Cutler, built her own business — lifestyle product line, Uncommon James — and moved across the country from California to Chicago to Tennessee.

Cavallari, 31, and Cutler, 34, decided to swap the Windy City for Music City after Cutler was cut from the Chicago Bears in March 2017 after eight seasons with the team. Although he retired briefly to become a game analyst, he re-signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Cavallari recently suggested he will not be returning next year.

The new series will also give fans a glimpse into Cavallari’s business as she launches a flagship store for Uncommon James.

“I started building this lifestyle brand. I have the craziest staff,” she says in the trailer. “Of course there’s going to be drama, of course there’s going to be hookups.”

Her staff, whom Cutler affectionately calls her “minions,” will also be featured, with the core team consisting of social media director Shannon, store manager Brittainy and office assistant Reagan.

“It’s going to be a wild ride,” she promises.

Very Cavallari premieres this summer on E!