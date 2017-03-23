Kristin Cavallari's Family Is Moving to Nashville: 'She's Sad to Leave Chicago, but Excited for the Next Adventure,' Says Source

Kristin Cavallari and her family are saying goodbye to the Windy City and hello to Music City!

A source close to Cavallari, 30, and her husband Jay Cutler tells PEOPLE that the couple will soon be leaving Chicago, Illinois, and moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

“They are going to sell their place in Chicago and the family are moving to Nashville,” says the source. “They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there. Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married.”

The Hills and Laguna Beach alum announced Monday in an Instagram post that she and her family will be leaving Chicago soon and expressed her sadness about saying goodbye.

“So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place,” she began the post.

“Not only we’re all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend,” she wrote. “I’ve made some amazing girlfriends, and I’ve really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don’t know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us.”

Cavallari and Cutler’s move comes not longer after the NFL quarterback was cut by the Chicago Bears in early March after eight seasons. He is a free agent, meaning any NFL team could potentially sign him. Despite most other big-name free agents being snapped up, Cutler, 33, has not yet found a home for next season.

“Jay is working out what’s his next move, he’s got other business interests he’s been developing as well as football,” says the source.

But although the mother of three — she shares sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 16-month-old daughter Saylor with Cutler — is disappointed about saying farewell to the Midwest, the source says that “Kristin is so in love and would of course go wherever is right for them.”

“She’s really sad to leave Chicago and her family who are there, but excited for the next adventure,” says the source, who adds that more business ventures are on the horizon for the reality star. “She’s got so much going on with her jewelry and shoes lines and some more big projects being developed.”