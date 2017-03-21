‘I’m Really Gonna Miss This Place’: Kristin Cavallari and Her Family Are Leaving Chicago

Kristin Cavallari‘s time in Chicago is coming to a close.

The Hills alum announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she and her family will be leaving the Windy City in the very near future.

“So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place,” Cavallari, 30, began the social media post.

Cavallari, who is married to Jay Cutler and shares three children — sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 4-month-old daughter Saylor — with the NFL free agent, explained that she’s going to miss living there because of the many milestones and memories that she’s created, including falling in love with her husband and raising her kids.

“Not only we’re all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend,” she wrote. “I’ve made some amazing girlfriends, and I’ve really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don’t know I lived here when I was younger).”

She concluded the post: “Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us.”

Cutler, 33, was a member of the Chicago Bears from 2009-16, but was recently released from his eight-season quarterback career with the NFL team in early March.

In January, the Laguna Beach alum celebrated her 30th birthday and thanked her husband of nearly four years for making her “feel so special and loved.”

“This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we’re both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday,” Cavallari captioned a sweet photo of herself and Cutler kissing underneath a streamer-filled ceiling.

“He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends,” she penned, and added, “I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life.”