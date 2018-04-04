She's Back! The Hills Alum Kristin Cavallari Lands New E! Docu-Series, Very Cavallari

Not everything will remain unwritten.

Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari will star in her very own docu-series, E! announced Wednesday.

Very Cavallari will chronicle the reality star turned entrepreneur’s life in her new home base, Nashville, where she recently moved with husband and professional football player Jay Cutler and their three kids: Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2.

The series will also give fans a glimpse into Cavallari’s business as she launches a flagship store for her lifestyle product line, Uncommon James. Her staff, whom Cutler affectionately calls her “minions,” will also be featured, with the core team consisting of social media director Shannon, store manager Brittainy and office assistant Reagan.

Cavallari, 31, and Cutler, 34, decided to swap the Windy City for Music City after Cutler was cut from the Chicago Bears in March 2017 after eight seasons with the team. Although he retired briefly to become a game analyst, he re-signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Cavallari recently suggested he will not be returning next year.

Earlier this week, Cavallari revealed that she was “ready” to get back together with her Hills castmates, but that the plug was pulled on a reunion after Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag opted out.

A premiere date for Very Cavallari has not yet been announced.