Kristin Cavallari Says Brother Was 'Dealing with Some Demons' Before His Death: 'It Kills Me'

Kristin Cavallari is seeking closure.

In E! News‘ sneak peek at this month’s season 3 premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, the former Hills star meets with Henry to discuss her brother Michael’s death over two years ago — and what happened to him in his final hours.

“He was dealing with some demons, there’s no doubt about it,” says Cavallari, 31, of her brother, who was found dead in Utah on on Dec. 10, 2015, three miles from his abandoned car.

“When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking,” Cavallari tells Henry. “I don’t think he wanted to be found. But did it get to a point where he got lost out there?”

“I kept hearing, ‘I didn’t know what was going on,’ ” reveals Henry. “And there’s an emphasis on two factors playing on someone’s mental state. It’s kind of like, ‘There’s no saving me.’ ”

Burying her face in her hands, Cavallari breaks down.

“It kills me,” she admits.

Utah police had been searching for Michael since Nov. 27 after his abandoned car was found five miles south of the nearest highway exit. Nearly two weeks after he went missing, his body was found on Dec. 10 after an extensive search in the desert outside of Green River. His cause of death was later ruled as hypothermia.

In November, Cavallari shared an emotional tribute commemorating the two-year anniversary of his death.

“This past week has been hard — it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after Thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” she wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the siblings as children.

“We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family,” she said. “I’ve had some incredible signs from him though — which give me a lot of peace — including one today.”

