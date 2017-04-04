Nancy Kerrigan Embraces Kristi Yamaguchi’s ‘Break a Leg’ Wish By Posing for Photo

Nancy Kerrigan has a sense of humor.

Last week, Twitter had a field day when Kristi Yamaguchi wished Kerrigan luck on Dancing with the Stars by using the expression “break a leg,” an awkward choice of words giving Kerrigan’s history.

But showing there were no hard feelings, Kerrigan posed for a photo with Yamaguchi — won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 6 of DWTS — with the pair holding a sign that read, “Break a leg, Nancy.”

A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan 😜 vote!!! A post shared by Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Over two decades ago, Kerrigan, 47, made headlines when she was attacked in January 1994 with a police baton at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit a month before the Winter Olympics.

Following a practice session, the figure skater was the victim of clubbing when Shane Stant took a police baton to her right knee in the hopes of breaking it and sidelining her from the Olympic games. He was hired by skating rival Tonya Harding‘s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and Harding’s bodyguard at the time.

In 2018, Kerrigan’s feud with Harding will play out on the big screen. The Harding-Kerrigan spat will be featured in the upcoming Harding biopic, I Tonya; Australian actress Margot Robbie has signed on to portray Harding in the film.

Kerrigan is competing on season 24 with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.