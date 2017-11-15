“For the First Time in Forever” Frozen’s Elsa and Anna — a.k.a. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell — will reunite for their first-ever television performance together.

During Disney Parks and ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, the pair will sing “When We’re Together” from the new Disney featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure along with a 30-piece choir on the steps of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

“This performance will combine two of my very favorite things: the holidays and singing alongside my Frozen sister, Idina Menzel,” Bell said in a statement. “I’m excited to sing a song with Idina that I feel has the potential to become a new holiday classic.”

Menzel shared a similar sentiment about the upcoming performance. “Anytime I get to reunite with Kristen, whether it’s in the studio or on the stage, is very special for me. I think I can speak for her when I say we are both so proud of this story we get to tell and these sisters we get to portray,” she said.

The star-studded show hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey will also include performances by New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre, who will duet “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Lea Michele, Descendants 2 actress Sofia Carson and the new cast of Club Mickey Mouse. The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone and Bizaardvark’s Olivia Rodrigo will serve as parade commentators.

Other previously announced performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Hanson, In Real Life, Jason Derulo, 98° and Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs of Aladdin.

During the two-hour special, viewers will get an exclusive sneak peek at Toy Story Land opening next summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. (Yes, guests will be able to ride in a Slinky Dog roller coaster and sip soda floats inside Woody’s Lunch Box.) There will also be a sneak peek of the new Star Wars-themed lands, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in 2019.

Both Disney resorts will transform into winter wonderlands this season and will feature seasonal attractions, entertainment, holiday décor and themed treats.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs Nov. 30 at 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET on ABC.

During “25 Days of Christmas,” catch another performance by Menzel of the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration airing Christmas Day at 10 a.m. ET on ABC.