Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Have Shamelessly Hit on Riz Ahmed Together

Leave it to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to make you laugh out loud with their award show antics.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show — which marked host Ellen DeGeneres‘ 59th birthday — the hilarious couple told the story of meeting The Night Of star Riz Ahmed at the 2017 Golden Globes earlier this month.

“Now, you have a crush on Brad Pitt, and I heard you ran into someone at the Golden Globes that you have a crush on,” hinted DeGeneres.

“He’s so good,” gushed Bell, 36, of Ahmed, 34. “I find Indian men irresistible. I do! He’s so beautiful.”

“She does — she has a real fetish for Indian men, which shouldn’t alarm me at all, right? Because I often get mistaken for being from the subcontinent,” quipped Shepard, 42. “All the time. Everywhere I go.”

“I find you attractive, too,” Bell reassured him.

And in fact, the couple’s marriage is so strong that Shepard even took it upon himself to “wingman” his wife that evening.

“I saw him first, and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him so I’m going to break the ice,” he recalled. “I said to him: ‘Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her.’ ”

Bell, meanwhile, didn’t exactly hold back.

“I walked up to him, [held out my hand] and just out of my mouth came: ‘I find you very attractive,’ ” she said.

As for Ahmed’s reaction? According to Shepard, the star suddenly seemed “very nervous.”

“He immediately looked at me and thought: ‘Is this their perverse set-up? Is he going to get jealous and fight for her … or is this an opportunity for a three-way?’ ” he said. “You could see him going back and forth.”

“Is this a trick, or is something on the table?” said Bell with a laugh. “We put him in a very awkward position, but we were both being honest. And I just told him how fabulous I think he is, and very easy on the eyes.”

“He has beautiful skin. Just beautiful,” added Shepard. “It’s hard not to notice.”

