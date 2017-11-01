Kristen Bell's 5 Best Talk Show Moments — Including That Sloth Meltdown

At this point, we can all agree that Kristen Bell is one of the best celebrity talk show guests out there.

Helping a local high school student pull off a surprise Frozen-themed promposal? Check. Confessing her kids don’t actually like Frozen? Check. Imitating how her daughter “Jersey Turnpikes” on all fours? Check.

Truth be told, it’s too hard to narrow down the 37-year-old’s most entertaining talk show appearances — but we did it anyway.

1. When she made Dave Grohl’s kids dreams come true.

On Tuesday, the Bad Moms star, dressed as Tom Selleck, gifting Jimmy Kimmel Live guest-host Dave Grohl with some serious dad points when she agreed to perform with the Foo Fighters frontman.

“Me being here with you, it’s kind of the biggest deal to my kids,” said Grohl, dressed as a bearded David Letterman. “If I were to jam a song with you, I would become the coolest dad in the world.”

“I would jam with you!” Bell said. “Are you kidding me? I would love to.”

Bell then dedicated the hit Disney movie’s song, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, to Grohl’s kids, Violet, Harper and Fifi (Ophelia) — before Grohl jumped on the drums, remixing the song with Metallica’s classic “Enter Sandman.” The best part? It kind of worked.

2. When she lost it over a sloth.

With over 25 million views on YouTube, Bell’s best-known — and most endearing — talk show appearance dates back to 2012, when she told the story of how husband Dax Shepard surprised her with a sloth on her 31st birthday.

“I had no context for knowing what it was,” she recalled. “But I immediately was overcome — I thought, ‘There is a sloth near. There is a sloth here, it’s close, it’s going to happen.’ I didn’t know how to process that, because my entire life had been waiting for this moment, where I would get to interact — I’m serious — with a sloth.”

When Shepard came to get her from the bedroom to bring her out to meet her furry friend, Bell had a “full-fledged panic attack” — and lucky for us, Shepard filmed the whole thing, and Bell agreed to show some of the footage on Ellen.

“It’s embarrassing, but it’s worth watching,” she said. And it really, really is.

3. When she got really, really real about giving birth.

Three months after giving birth to her second daughter, Delta, Bell appeared on Ellen in February 2015.

“This feels like a vacation, coming here,” she gushed. “It really does. Everyone here speaks in full sentences and no one has asked me to wipe their bums yet!”

As for her experience at the hospital?

“To be honest, my perspective was, as someone who has never experimented with drugs, I really enjoyed it,” she said. “It was kind of a wonderful experience for me. While they were doing it, I actually thought, ‘What else could we get done down there? Maybe lengthen the shins. I’ve always wanted to be 5’7”.’ Anything to keep the epidural flowing, because I felt so — these modern hospitals, man. They treat you right.”

Six or seven hours later, the epidural started to wear off — and Bell began “scratching holes in [her] face like a meth addict.”

The nurse offered her some Benadryl to help with the itching and put her to sleep, which, according to the actress was quite a cocktail.

“I had a lot to say — more than when I’m sober, believe that or not,” she said. “I started telling all these stories and later he tells me I was taking 30-second pauses in between [words like] ‘and’ and ‘the.’ I grabbed my phone, and do you know what looks really good when you’re on that stuff? Handbags. Or throw pillows or rugs. … Thank God I didn’t remember my credit card number, so nothing bad happened. But honestly, a picture of a throw pillow was as mind-blowing as seeing The Matrix for the first time. That’s how I felt.”

Asked whether they would have any more kids, Bell was quick to shoot down the idea.

“We don’t want to be outnumbered,” she said. “Until, I suppose, I accidentally get pregnant and my third child watches this clip and realizes he was an accident. Sorry, honey!”

4. When she took over for Jimmy Kimmel while he was on paternity leave.

In May, Bell took over hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live for one show after Kimmel, 49, revealed that he was taking some time off for paternity leave following his newborn son’s heart surgery — and she was a total natural.

“This is a first for me — I have never hosted a talk show before, but I think I’ll be okay,” she said. “I mean, I can read words off a teleprompter and I legitimately hate Matt Damon, so.”

“But hosting a late night show is super exciting for me,” she added. “I have two kids, so I haven’t been up this late since 2012.”

5. When she was totally chill with Dax’s attempts to ‘swing’ with other couples.

After Shepard, 42, casually suggested a wife swap between him and Conan O’Brien during an appearance on Conan, Bell appeared on the late night show herself and took the joke in stride.

“This sounds like my husband,” she said. “I don’t want to hurt your feelings, but you’re not the first person he’s tried to get us to swing with.”

“He’s a very free spirit, also a horn dog — but around my parents we say free spirit,” she quipped. “He just loves people. He loves the human frame and he constantly suggests at different dinner parties that we ‘hang out’ and get to know each other.”

Bell was even forgiving of her husband for wearing overalls and a t-shirt on the show.

“He can wear anything he wants,” she said. “He’s that adorable and charming.”