Baywatch's Krista Allen Claims a Woman Broke Into Her Home and Hurt Her Two Dogs

Baywatch‘s Krista Allen says her two dogs were injured after a woman allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home, robbing her and assaulting the pooches on Thursday.

Allen, 45, shared the news on Twitter Friday night, telling her followers she found the woman in her house.

The actress alleges the woman was stealing items from her home, including something very personal.

“My house was broken into yesterday and I walked in on the person stealing! … Most odd thing she took? … A vibrator,” she said on Twitter Friday.

Allen believes the woman attacked her dogs and initially thought her Beagle, Jack, had a fractured neck and had suffered spinal damage.

Thanks for all your well wishes for Jack the Beagle and Jake the Puggle! Jack is still in tons of pain … nothing fractured as we had assumed. So thats good! But Jack is taking meds and getting accupunture and laser therapy! … Which officially makes Jack, a typical L.A. dog! 😂 — Krista ❤️ Allen (@KristaAllenXO) February 23, 2018

“✨✨This is Jack the beagle from this morning all cuddled up,” she wrote earlier. “Who knew as soon as I left the house, he would experience such a terrible trauma. The lady who broke into my house and fractured his neck and spine is in jail. She also kicked Jack’s best friend, Jake the Puggle and hurt his back leg. On way to to see @drjeffwerber for some laser treatments for both dogs pain. Jack is hurting really bad, send good thoughts!! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

Fortunately, his injuries were later found to be less serious and he is now recovering, although he is “still in tons of pain.”

Her second dog, a Pug mix named Jake, hurt his back leg.

Allen said the woman is currently in jail, however, police were unable to confirm this to PEOPLE.

My house was broken into yesterday and I walked in on the person stealing! … Most odd thing she took? … A vibrator. Which makes perfect sense why @TMZ is buzzing about it! Thanks again for all your well wishes. XOXO — Krista ❤️ Allen (@KristaAllenXO) February 23, 2018

Police reportedly told TMZ that Allen pinned the woman down after calling 911 on Thursday. The website also reports the woman drank alcohol and ingested pills that were in the house

Allen later wrote on Twitter about how grateful she was that her beloved Jack was doing fine and thanked fans and friends for their support.

“My baby boy, Jack, is resting comfortably and we both so appreciate all the sweet messages and concern!” she wrote. “It means so much!! I’m just laying here watching him sleep, thanking God he’s doing better!!!❤🙏🏻❤.”

Allen has previously starred in Liar Liar, Baywatch and The Final Destination.