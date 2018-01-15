Kris Jenner Worries About Kylie Jenner's Privacy: 'There's Always Somebody Trying to Exploit' Her

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is back.

On part one of the midseason premiere, momager Kris Jenner was putting out family fires left and right — but Khloé Kardashian made sure her mom still found time for some fun.

Kourtney struggles with “mom guilt”

Kourtney, 38, was planning a trip to Egypt with a group of friends — including her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Because she wasn’t ready to “mix the two worlds” yet — meaning her kids and her relationship — she felt that going on a trip was the “easiest way” to keep the two separate. But of course, she was still struggling to shake off the guilt she felt for leaving her kids at home.

“I’m really proud of you,” said Khloé, 33. “I’m proud that you’re doing something for yourself.”

“I’ve come a long way,” admitted Kourtney. “There was a time where I wouldn’t even sleep out for one night.”

But after a conversation with family friend Cici Bussey, who strongly advised her to stay home with her kids, Kourtney began to second-guess her decision — and criticized her ex Scott Disick, 34, for being unreliable.

“I think it’s frustrating to me to have a coparenting partner who’s not fully reliable,” she said. “I also get mom guilt. I was talking to Cici and I was telling her I might leave town and she was like, ‘You can’t go away again. When you’re a parent, you have to be a parent and that’s your first priority.’ After talking to her, she was re-instilling the mom guilt. It’s a lot of balance: work, being a mom and being social.”

But eventually, Kourtney decided to go on the trip anyway.

“I have realized in life that I need the balance,” she said. “It is hard to balance being in a relationship, work and my children. I just think that it’s really important for me to be there for them, and even though I want to go away and travel and do things for myself, it’s hard to find the balance of allowing myself to do that and not feel guilty.”

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she added. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

Where’s Kylie?

Meanwhile, Kylie was still noticeably absent from the family show — but she did cause a frenzy when she called her mom to inform her that she caught one of her employees taking photos of her in her own home. (The 20-year-old has remained entirely under the radar since news broke in September that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.)

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” said Kris, 62, who contemplated having the employee “arrested.”

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,” she added. “You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Rob & Chyna drama

But Kylie wasn’t the only child that Kris was worrying about: She also had her hands full dealing with son Rob’s drama with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna as they battled for custody of their 14-month-old daughter Dream.

“With Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” said Kim, 37. “He should have just like, controlled himself.”

“It just sucks,” said Khloé. “He’s made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f— with someone’s heart and emotions.”

“I know this is super hard for Rob because he was so in love with that girl, and this is definitely not the way that he thought his relationship was going to end,” she added. “But this has been really hard on my mom as well. She loves her kids with everything that she has, so any stress or burden that any of us have, she carries it on times 10.”

Later in the episode, Kris informed Khloé that Rob and Chyna’s custody battle had finally been settled, calling it “the end of a really bad chapter.”

“Rob, when he loves, he loves hard. He would kind of do anything for her,” said Khloé. “He knows it was wrong. ”

“I’ll just be happy when this is behind him,” said Kris. “I think he’s learned a lot of lessons from this.”

But overall, Khloé was just happy to see Rob, 30, working on himself — including hitting the gym with his sister and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and making sure to regularly check in with his doctor.

“Even though this has been a roller coaster, I’m really proud of Rob for being able to handle all of this really maturely,” she said. “Now that the custody is settled, Rob can start fresh and move on from this. Rob is definitely an awesome dad to Dream, and I hope he just takes these life experiences and becomes better and better as he gets older.”

“I am so proud of him and I really hope he can just take our talk and put everything into action and just focus on bettering himself,” she continued. “Hopefully everything else will just fall into place. Rob has always been super sensitive and emotional, and I know this entire experience has been really hard on him. But just seeing him with Dream and seeing him be such a great dad — I really hope he just stays on this path right now.”

Khloé cheers up Kris

Between Rob and Kylie, Kris had her hands full.

“I’ve got kids with problems, I can’t stay anywhere for more than five minutes!” she said. “I swear to God, I’m going to lock myself in a funny farm.”

“There’s just a lot going on. It’s Rob and the whole custody thing, and settling, and it’s just wild,” she continued. “It’s stressful, because at the end of the day, I’m trying to help him navigate this because he’s never gone through anything like this before.”

Seeing that her mom was under “so much pressure” and had “so much on her plate,” Khloé decided to cheer her up the only way she knows how: by hiring a mime and sneakily handcuffing Kris to said mime. (The “obnoxious, fabulous” prank was courtesy of Impractical Jokers.)

“My mom has a crazy, wild sense of humor,” she explained. “She’s hysterical, she’s the life of the party. I feel like lately, she’s all about business. Everything’s super serious and a little more dark, and I just want her to get back to her old, awesome self.”

Even though she was a good sport about it, a few hours with Pierre the Mime was more than enough for Kris — but it did bring a smile to her face.

“By the end of the day, I’ve got to say, it was really fun,” she said. “I’ve never laughed so hard in my whole life.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians continues Monday at 9 p.m. ET on E!