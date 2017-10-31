Kris Jenner 'Can't Wait to Be a Cleveland Mascot' as She Prepares to Visit Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner takes Cleveland.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the momager gears up to visit her daughter Khloé Kardashian in Ohio, where she has essentially relocated in order to be with her boyfriend, Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

“I can’t wait to be a Cleveland mascot!” gushes Jenner, 61.

“Just be cool,” warns Kardashian, 33.

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 26.

On this season of the family’s E! reality show, the mom-to-be has been introducing her sisters to her life in Cleveland with the NBA star, confessing in the season premiere that she’s been “basically bicoastal” for the last eight months.

“It is grueling,” she said. “But I like being in Cleveland — it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very [much] like my old life.”

“It was like, a big realization,” said her sister Kim Kardashian West. “Khloé lives in Cleveland practically, and she’s not rushing to come home anytime soon. We really do miss [her], and just knowing that so much of her life is here in Cleveland is hard to accept. I’m definitely sad that Khloé is gone, but she and Tristan are really cute together. She’s got a good crew over there. She’s got a good support system.”

“It’s bittersweet,” added Kourtney Kardashian. “It’s just sad that she’s definitely not coming back anytime soon. But we’re all living our lives and doing our own thing, so let her live hers.”

