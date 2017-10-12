Kris Jenner Prank Calls Random People with Khloé Kardashian — a Few Glasses of Wine Deep

It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner crew loves a good prank calling session. (#NeverForget Todd Kraines.)

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after quite a bit of wine, Kris Jenner gets inspired to make some prank calls of her own with her daughter Khloé Kardashian.

“Hey Siri! Siri!” begins Jenner, 61, tapping excitedly at her phone. “Siri, could you please call the hotel?”

Putting on a fake accent, Jenner asks to be connected to “Khloé Kardashian’s room.”

“I don’t see that I have her registered as a guest here at the hotel,” says the operator politely.

“Oh, that’s wild,” Jenner drawls. “I think she’s under another name, I think it’s something like Funny Bunny. Or Fred Flintstone. That’s the two that I know she normally goes under.”

Her next victim is a kind man working at a bakery, who patiently sits through a conversation about rhubarb pie and “toelogists,” because Jenner’s foot is “killing her.”

“Oh my God,” says Kardashian to her mom later. “Your prank calls, honestly, are the best. You have me crying.”

Same, Khloé. Same.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!