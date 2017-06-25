Kris Jenner Is ‘Not Thrilled’ Kendall and Kylie Spent Father’s Day with Caitlyn Jenner, Says Source

When Caitlyn Jenner released her memoir earlier this year, tension between the former Olympian and her ex-wife Kris Jenner reached an all-time high.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the momager, 61, is “not thrilled” the former couple’s daughters, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, spent Father’s Day with Caitlyn, 67.

“It’s a very complicated situation for the girls,” says the source. “Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset so they just won’t talk about it.”

Overall, the girls have been “great” at handling their parents’ strained relationship, adds the source.

Last month, older sister Kim Kardashian West told Andy Cohen her mom and former stepfather stopped speaking after Caitlyn released her memoir The Secrets of My Life, which Kris feels gives an unfair portrayal of their marriage.

Asked by Cohen if there’s a chance Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn again, Kardashian West quickly said “zero” before adjusting her answer to “two percent.”

“And those are Kendall and Kylie,” she explained. “That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

In her memoir, Caitlyn claims Kris knew about her gender identity before they wed — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and her daughters.