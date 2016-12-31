Kris Jenner Meets Up with Melanie Griffith in Aspen Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Kris Jenner and Melanie Griffith are ending the year in style.

The pals were spotted hanging out together on Friday in Aspen, Colorado, a celebrity hot-spot for ringing in the new year.

Both Jenner, 61, and Griffith, 59, looked ready to take on the winter as they smiled and strolled arm-in-arm through town.

The reality TV mom rocked a long winter coat and accessorized with reflective sunglasses and a furry white, red and black stole. Griffith donned a blue padded jacket and a pair of fluffy grey boots for the outing.

Members of both mothers’ families were also in town for some fun in the Rockies ahead of the holiday. Griffith shared a photo of her stepson Jesse Johnson from former husband Don Johnson “chillin by the fire” and reading a book after he shared a beautiful snap of the snow covered mountains before a snowboarding run the previous day.

Jesse chillin by the fire reading Freedom👍🏻 @jaydoubleyoujay #proudmama❤️ A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:27am PST

A good point of view… or two. A photo posted by Jesse Johnson (@jaydoubleyoujay) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:50pm PST

Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian also hit the slopes in Aspen with her on-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Mom and Dad,” the 37-year-old reality star captioned a photo of the duo decked out in their ski googles and helmets.

Kardashian has also been documenting their vacation on her Snapchat, including a cute photo of her children relaxing with a hot drink by the fire.

Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

And people say that we have no talent… A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:39am PST

#krisjenner #kanyewest A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:35am PST

Kardashian also documented her mother showing off her karaoke skills as she belts out “Last Christmas” and tries her best to rap along to son-in-law Kanye West‘s hit “Mercy” before cracking up.