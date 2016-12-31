People

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Meets Up with Melanie Griffith in Aspen Ahead of New Year Celebrations

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

Kris Jenner and Melanie Griffith are ending the year in style.

The pals were spotted hanging out together on Friday in Aspen, Colorado, a celebrity hot-spot for ringing in the new year.

Both Jenner, 61, and Griffith, 59, looked ready to take on the winter as they smiled and strolled arm-in-arm through town.

The reality TV mom rocked a long winter coat and accessorized with reflective sunglasses and a furry white, red and black stole. Griffith donned a blue padded jacket and a pair of fluffy grey boots for the outing.

Members of both mothers’ families were also in town for some fun in the Rockies ahead of the holiday. Griffith shared a photo of her stepson Jesse Johnson from former husband Don Johnson “chillin by the fire” and reading a book after he shared a beautiful snap of the snow covered mountains before a snowboarding run the previous day.

Jesse chillin by the fire reading Freedom👍🏻 @jaydoubleyoujay #proudmama❤️

A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on

A good point of view… or two.

A photo posted by Jesse Johnson (@jaydoubleyoujay) on

Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian also hit the slopes in Aspen with her on-again boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Mom and Dad,” the 37-year-old reality star captioned a photo of the duo decked out in their ski googles and helmets.

Kardashian has also been documenting their vacation on her Snapchat, including a cute photo of her children relaxing with a hot drink by the fire.

Mom and Dad

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And people say that we have no talent…

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on

#krisjenner #kanyewest

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on

Kardashian also documented her mother showing off her karaoke skills as she belts out “Last Christmas” and tries her best to rap along to son-in-law Kanye West‘s hit “Mercy” before cracking up.