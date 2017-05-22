Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Both Offer to Be the Surrogate for Kim's Third Child

The Kardashian sisters take Palm Springs!

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian decided to take Khloé on a sister’s vacation to Palm Springs, sans all kids and significant others.

The girls take to the road in black unmarked cars so that paparazzi tail them and they wouldn’t have any distractions.

First stop: Dinosaurs. Then it was off to check out their hotel before heading out to vintage shop.

“We’re going to hit the road. Adventure time,” Kourtney, 38, happily told her sisters about vintage shopping before showing off her new rented red Chevy Bel Air.

Things were going smoothly until the vintage car broke down in the middle of the highway. So, Kim and Khloé jump out of the car and start to push the car up the road — while in heels and tight jeans.

“It’s mortifying,” Khloé, 32, said in her sit-down interview. “Everyone is honking. It’s horrible.”

If someone breaks a nail, there will be hell to pay. 💅 #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/dcDG2uRN7X — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 22, 2017

Back at the hotel, the girls decided to relax and play a fun game of Heads Up before popping open some champagne and dancing on the beds — complete sisterly bonding time.

For their last stop, the three decided to go re-visit their grandparents’ former house where they grew up.

“Our grandparents’ house looks exactly the same,” Kim said in her sit-down interview. “It’s so heartwarming. We just have so many amazing memories that remind us of our childhood.”

Also within the episode, Kris Jenner referred Rob to a life coach to help with his issues.

“How would you feel about meeting a life coach?” she asked her son.

“I just don’t need a babysitter,” he replied.

“I would love for you to meet him because everything happens for a reason,” Kris said.

“I’m always open to new things,” the 30-year-old told her. “Maybe not in the past but now I know I have to change a few things.”

When it came time to meeting the coach, Rob admitted to him that it has been hard to break the cycle that he’s currently on with his relationship and lifestyle. He ultimately agreed to spend some time with the coach.

During their first session, Rob opened up to the coach about his situation with Blac Chyna and their schedule when it comes to baby Dream and his coach encouraged him to take control of his life and to start having a voice in his relationship.

“I love my family being all together, but I really don’t know what to do,” Rob said in his sit-down interview. “I’ve been trying to save my relationship with Chyna for a long time, but at this point it’s too much.”

In the last moment of the episode, Kris had some surprising news for her daughters. After meeting with Dr. Wong, she was told that even though she no longer has viable eggs, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be able to carry a baby.

“Do you want to carry mine?” Kim, 36, asked her.

“If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds,” Kris replied. “I really would.”

But she wasn’t the only one to offer to carry Kim’s third baby for her, Kourtney had beat her to the punch.

“I already offered myself,” the mom of three said. “So, don’t act like you’re the only Mother Theresa in here!”