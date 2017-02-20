Kris Jenner Says Their Reality Show was ‘Therapeutic’ for Kim Kardashian West After Paris Robbery

In the first promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans got to see Kim Kardashian West tearfully recount her October Paris robbery — in which masked men broke into her room at the No Address Hotel and held her at gunpoint, tying her up as they stole millions of dollars worth of her jewelry.

But while Kardashian-Jenner matriarch/KUWTK executive producer Kris Jenner has seen more of the scene shown in the trailer, she still hasn’t made it through the whole thing.

“I was watching it and I was balling — balling when I saw it,” the 61-year-old reality star tearfully told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show set to air Monday. “And I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it’s just like — ugh — it chokes me up every time to think about it.”

“No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical,” she added. “Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But its remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that…. moment by moment.”

Jenner explained that the pivotal scene doesn’t air until the second half of the E! reality show’s thirteenth season. Returning to filming helped Kardashian West heal from the “devastating” incident, Jenner said.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she told DeGeneres. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

“She just thinks that it might bring some awareness,” Jenner continued. “You know, it’s changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren. So it’s been a process.”

In the months after Kardashian West returned to the United States following the robbery, she’s kept an extremely low profile — limiting her public appearances and only slowly returning to social media earlier this year.

The Kimoji creator has done something else: she and husband Kanye West finally moved out of Jenner’s house.

“I locked all the doors and changed the locks cause I’m afraid — are they coming back?” Jenner joked, adding that Kardashian West’s long home renovation is still not complete. “They moved to their home in Bel-Air. I said to her, ‘I kind of forgot you had a house across town. You should have been living there the whole time!’

While Jenner may technically have an empty nest, she’s not experiencing empty nest syndrome. Her house is constantly flooded by visiting family members — including daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“There’s always family members coming in and out,” Jenner explained. “Especially the grandchildren. So they’re always there coming over. We go on long walks and it’s really fun.”

There’s also time for Jenner to spend with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 36. The two have been together for three years. And though she’s fine with their age difference (“Age is just a number,” she said), don’t expect the two to be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well, Jenner said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

One thing Jenner might consider doing is pursuing legal action against her 19-year-old daughter, Kylie — who recently launched a line of merchandise featuring images of her mom.

“I did not know she was doing any merch with my face on it until it came out,” Jenner said. “And she kind of did it and surprised me and I was like ‘Oh boy…’ I could sue her! This could be a major lawsuit!”

Of course, Jenner is just kidding. “You gotta laugh at yourself,” she said. “When I saw this I thought it was so funny. Her and I have a really good relationship and all my kids have such great senses of humor and we’re so silly all the time. You have to have a good sense of humor and not take yourself so seriously.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017 on E!