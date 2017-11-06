Kris Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian and 'Amazing' Tristan Thompson Are the 'Perfect Couple'

There’s no doubt about it: Kris Jenner has given her stamp of approval to Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 62 on Sunday, and to celebrate, Khloé Kardashian and her Cleveland Cavaliers beau expressed their love and appreciation for the KarJenner family matriarch with a very special gift.

On Monday, Jenner shared a snapshot to Instagram of the large, gold, personalized balloons, which floated in the grand entrance of her home and read “Happy F—— Birthday Mom.”

“At the end of the day, they really do love me!!!!! Thank you @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 for loving me in your own special and precious way!!!” the mother of six wrote about her daughter and Thompson, 26.

“I love you so so much my bunny and amazing Tristan!!!” she continued.

But the shout-out didn’t stop there! In addition to adding hashtags “#koko #obsessed #motherdaughtergoals #blessed” and “#family,” Jenner crowned the expectant parents as the “#perfectcouple.”

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with her NBA boyfriend (whom she has been dating since September 2016), also took to Instagram on Sunday to shower her mother with some social media love on her birthday.

“Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a super hero in my eyes. Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make!” Kardashian, 33, captioned a series of images of her mom.

“I can’t fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so fucking fabulous! If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world ❤️ bring on the martinis 🍸” she concluded.

When Kardashian’s pregnancy was revealed in September, a source told PEOPLE that those close to the Good American jeans co-founder and Thompson are elated for their upcoming journey as parents together.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” the source said of Kardashian, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009-16.

“But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” the source added. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”