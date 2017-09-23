Kris and Kendall Jenner Spend the Day in Milan After Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

The internet may be going crazy over news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, but mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner certainly stayed calm while leaving the Versace fashion show in Milan, Italy Friday.

The mother/daughter duo are in town for Milan Fashion Week, where Kendall walked the Versace show and Kris cheered her on from the front row.

They looked stylish too — Kendall, 21, pairing grey pants with a white turtleneck sweater and shearling jacket (which she wore casually over her right shoulder). She added pointy black heels and rectangular sunglasses to her outfit, trading out a bag for a black fabric body pouch that strapped around her waist and over her shoulder.

Kris, meanwhile, dazzled in a long black sequin jumpsuit with sheer patterned cutouts. The 60-year-old momager accessorized her look with black heels, a diamond bangle bracelet and oversized shades.

Hours earlier, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE the news that Kylie, 20, is expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” said the source of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source said. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

The insider added Kylie was worried people would find out she was pregnant before she was ready to share the news, so she “started posting old photos of herself on social media” that flaunted her flat stomach.

“Kylie was really surprised but is so happy,” said the insider. “She wants to be a mom.”

Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kylie has been dating Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

The star’s baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous KarJenner brood:older sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Kris is also glam-ma to son Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.