Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kendall Is Feeling 'Great' Days After Hospitalization

Kendall Jenner is on the mend after she was reportedly hospitalized shortly before her red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars Party Sunday evening due to a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip.

“She’s feeling good,” Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner told reporters on Wednesday at the grand opening party for Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills.

“She just had a little issue with a vitamin thing she took,” added Kris, 62. “I think she had some kind of a reaction, but she was great the next night. She looked great at the party! She had a good time.”

Kendall Jenner at Vanity Fair's Oscars party on March 4

Sources told The Blast that Kendall, 22, briefly checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last weekend, when she was treated for the reaction and released a short time later.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Kendall may have been experiencing anxiety, something she’s been open about on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Sunday, the supermodel stunned on the red carpet at the Oscars soirée, wearing a plunging black Redemption mini dress and emerald drop earrings. And on Tuesday, she, Kris and her sisters filmed a softball game scene for their show, with the source saying, “Kendall looked great. She seemed happy about hanging out with her sisters.”

Kris Jenner (left) and Kendall Jenner

Various vitamin IV drip treatments have risen in popularity among celebrities as part of red carpet prep. Special medical centers like The IV Doc, which treats tens of thousands of patients in 20 cities from Los Angeles to London, have opened, and the vitamin-packed intravenous treatments are said to provide beauty benefits such as fighting acne, weight loss and hair growth.

“The primary benefit of treatments can be summed up in one word — balance, ” IV Doc CEO and board-certified physician Adam Nadelson told PEOPLE this week. “Our bodies are constantly striving to find peak physical and hormonal balance and our customized vitamin cocktails provide a streamlined path to achieve that. Our treatments provide immediate hydration and are supplemented with specific vitamin combinations to ensure you reach a perfectly balanced state.”

Nadelson — whose center did not treat Kendall — noted that “like any medical treatment, there are always risks,” but extreme reactions like the one Kendall went through are “extremely rare.”

This isn’t the first health issue Kendall has dealt with in recent months. The model has been candid about her struggles with anxiety and sleep paralysis due to her high stress job and very public life.