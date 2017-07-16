As Rob Kardashian struggles with a restraining order and blowback from a revenge-porn social media scandal, Kris Jenner is still living the #Yachtlife.

Jenner took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on a yacht deck holding a drink and wearing a striped-patterned dress with the hashtag heavy caption, “#yachtlife #blessed#its5oclocksomewhere.”

The 61-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch does not seem to be slowing her roll, taking to social media to post #vacationvibes and #yachtvibes photos of herself on her St. Tropez vacation with boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

A source close to the Kardashians told PEOPLE that Jenner’s trip had already been planned before her son’s online tirade.

Her vacation to the French island comes as Kardashian deals with the next steps in his Blac Chyna scandal. Last week, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order after Kardashian posted graphic, expletive-ridden posts of his ex on social media. The two share a daughter, 10-month-old Dream.

Jenner seems to be paying attention to the situation from afar, and also hired lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with Jenner’s late husband Robert Kardashian Sr. on the O.J. Simpson case — to represent her son.

And the Keeping up with the Kardashians star isn’t the only one trying to return to normalcy after the scandal. Kylie Jenner revealed on Snapchat that she and her brother collaborated on a collection of Arthur George – her brother’s sock line.

One of the pairs is covered with the middle finger emoji while another says “I HEART LIP KITS.”