Kris Jenner Says She's 'in Denial' About O.J. Simpson's Parole

It’s been over five months since O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nearly nine years behind bars for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas — and now, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is documenting the famous family’s reaction to the news.
On Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner sat down for lunch with her friend Faye Resnick, who rose to fame when she co-authored the 1994 book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted about her late friend’s life, as well as the 1996 book Shattered: In the Eye of the Storm, about her own experiences during Simpson’s trial for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman.
Resnick told Jenner, 62, that Simpson going up for parole “scares the death” out of her, confessing that she had been “having nightmares” about it.
Jenner — whose late husband Robert Kardashian was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during his murder trial — admitted to being “in denial” about Simpson’s then-upcoming parole hearing. (He was released from prison in October.)
The episode also documented the ongoing friction between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick after he called her at 2 a.m. to rant about her relationship with Younes Bendjima.
Disick, 34, flew off the handle after Kourtney, 38, openly referred to Bendjima as her boyfriend. (“I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old, it’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world,” she insisted.) Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, rolled her eyes over Disick having what she called “another episode.”
“You told him you have a boyfriend — now he’s doing this because he knows every time he does, you come over there running,” she fumed.
Recapping the heated interaction that ensued, Kourtney told Khloé, 33, and Kim, 37, that Disick was “very aggressive” towards her when she stopped by his house to check on him.
“I just honestly don’t have the energy,” she said. “He was really out of it. He was just very aggressive. Then I was like, ‘I’m leaving,’ and I just started crying. I was like, ‘I do not need to even be here.’ ”
“Literally, you have to talk to him like crazy, otherwise he won’t listen,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Sit down, across the room from me. What the f— is wrong with you? When is it going to be enough? I have three kids to take care of.’ ”
