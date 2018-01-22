Kris Jenner Says She's 'in Denial' About O.J. Simpson's Parole

It’s been over five months since O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nearly nine years behind bars for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas — and now, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is documenting the famous family’s reaction to the news.

On Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner sat down for lunch with her friend Faye Resnick, who rose to fame when she co-authored the 1994 book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted about her late friend’s life, as well as the 1996 book Shattered: In the Eye of the Storm, about her own experiences during Simpson’s trial for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman.

Resnick told Jenner, 62, that Simpson going up for parole “scares the death” out of her, confessing that she had been “having nightmares” about it.

O.J. Simpson Jason Bean-Pool/Getty

Jenner — whose late husband Robert Kardashian was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during his murder trial — admitted to being “in denial” about Simpson’s then-upcoming parole hearing. (He was released from prison in October.)

The episode also documented the ongoing friction between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick after he called her at 2 a.m. to rant about her relationship with Younes Bendjima.