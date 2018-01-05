Kris Jenner is in momager mode — with her own mother.

The reality star is trying out a new tactic for keeping an eye on her mom, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, in an exclusive clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After gifting Houghton a pair of white Adidas sneakers, Jenner, 62, pulls out a pair of new insoles for her mom to try out as well.

“I don’t want M.J. to feel like I’m breathing down her neck, but I really wanna know where she is all the time so I know she’s okay,” shares Jenner in an interview.

Back in the kitchen, Jenner explains to her mother of the insoles, “It’s got a little electronics attached.”

In reality, they’re more than just comfortable — the inserts are “amazing tracking devices, they will let me know exactly where Mary Jo is.”

“You’re a good daughter,” Houghton says, before inspecting the box with more scrutiny: “It doesn’t say that it tells you your steps.”

Quickly, Jenner snatches the evidence away.

Houghton recently appeared on the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card with Jenner, as well as her granddaughters and great-grandkids.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!