Kylie Jenner is pregnant — and her momager Kris is doing whatever she can to make sure her 20-year-old daughter’s extremely lucrative cosmetics empire remains a top priority.

“Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman,” an insider says of Kris’ reaction to the news that Kylie is expecting her first child — a girl! — with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, which multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

“She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell,” adds the source of the company, which Kylie launched in 2015.

According to a Women’s Wear Daily report in August, Kylie Cosmetics has blown past other competitive beauty brands in the industry, raking in $420 million over the course of 18 months alone. (The astronomical figures were provided to WWD by Kris.)

The site reports that Kylie Cosmetics is on track to see a 25 percent increase in sales this year alone, putting sales projections for 2017 at $386 million. If growth continues at that pace, Kylie will have a billion dollar business on her hands by the times she’s 25.

“Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,” the source says. “Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived.”

“Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom,” the source adds. “But she is still adjusting to the surprise news.”

The source also shares that Kylie’s sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall — are “all really happy for Kylie.”

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later,” the source says. “Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive.”

Kylie and Scott, 25, started dating in April when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga after nearly three years.

“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday, adding that there are currently “no plans” for Kylie and Scott to wed.

“Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating,” the source continued. “People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”

Last week, another source told PEOPLE that the famous family has reservations about the news, admitting that the Kardashians “still think Kylie is too young to have a baby” — but they ultimately will always support her.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” said the source, who added that Kris was “shocked” at first.

“But Kylie has always been very headstrong,” the source said. “She’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course, Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

