Kris Jenner Flies to Khloé Kardashian's Side for Birth Amid Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Despite the sudden turmoil in her life as she prepares to welcome her first child, Khloé Kardashian can always count on her mom.

Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio, to be by her daughter’s side as she gives birth to a baby girl, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Kardashian, 33, is nine months pregnant and embroiled in boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, sparked Tuesday when the Daily Mail, TMZ and The Shade Room published videos and photos of the 27-year-old basketball player allegedly getting too close to other women.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater.”

Kardashian has been nesting in Cleveland with the NBA star as they await the arrival of their daughter. A source previously told PEOPLE she planned on giving birth there, and her famous family would fly in.

Now, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE, “It makes sense that Khloé would rather be in L.A. with her immediate family all around her— that’s her real home. … Cleveland isn’t her home now, no matter how hard she tries. But she physically can’t leave, which is also why the timing of this is just so awful; she can’t escape.”

“The only thing Khloé can do now is focus on her baby,” the source adds.