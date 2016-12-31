Kris the Karaoke Queen! Jenner Reunites with Faye Resnick to Belt Out Beyoncé and Kanye

Showing she is more than the KarJenners’ momager, Kris Jenner rapped and sang during a raucous karaoke set with longtime pal Faye Resnick during a night out in Aspen.

In several videos posted to Kourtney Kardashian‘s Snapchat account on Friday, Jenner, 61, started her karaoke session with her rendition of Beyoncé‘s 2008 song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Resnick also joined in on the fun as the two sang from what appeared to be a bar.

Jenner and Resnick’s friendship dates back decades. Most recently, Jenner and Resnick were depicted in Ryan Murphy’s award-winning series The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Selma Blair played Jenner, while Connie Britton was cast as Resnick. Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian, a member of O.J. Simpson‘s “dream team” of attorneys, and Resnick was the best friend of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. (Resnick is also known as the “morally corrupt Faye Resnick” thanks to her frequent cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.)

More than 20 years after what was deemed the “trial of the century,” the ladies seemed to enjoy themselves while on vacation in Colorado. During their “Single Ladies” performance, Jenner even pointed and wagged her index finger in the air as she crooned along to Bey’s hit song.

She then assumed the role of her son-in-law Kanye West, as she performed his song, “Mercy.” Jenner and her friends and family burst into laughter as she rapped West’s lyric, “With your girl, she tryna jerk me.”

An ode to Deniece Williams was up next, as Jenner and her pals gave a rousing performance of the singer’s 1984 classic “Let’s Hear It for the Boy.”

And, perhaps in honor of George Michael and the holiday season, Jenner concluded with a karaoke rendition of Wham!’s chart-topping Christmas classic, “Last Christmas.”

After Michael’s death on Christmas Day, Jenner — who has been spending time with family and friends in Aspen — took to Instagram to share a photo of the pop icon.

She captioned the post, “Waking up to the sad news of George Michael’s passing. An incredible talent taken far too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family and friends today. Your music lives on in our memories!”