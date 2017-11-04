Kris Jenner gets a commission from her famous daughters’ business deals, thus making her a bonafide millionaire.

So the momager, 61, found herself in unfamiliar territory recently when Ellen DeGeneres sent her to a 99 Cents Only Store in Burbank, California, shop as part of the daytime talk show host’s hilarious hidden earpiece prank series, which aired on Friday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch had to follow every instruction and repeat every word the host told her during DeGeneres’ segment and was even forced to give one unsuspecting cashier a tough time during checkout.

From complaining about the cost of coconuts and razors to hysterically laughing out loud on command, Jenner played along all while trying to keep a low-profile wearing dark sunglasses and head-to-toe black.

“I look like a lunatic!” the reality star said after jig was up.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Says She Has No Plans to Retire – But Insists Family Comes Ahead of Billion-Dollar Empire

Also during her Ellen Show appearance, Jenner was more than prepared to avoid the host’s prodding about her pregnant daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The star currently has three grandchildren on the way — with Khloé, 33, and Kylie, 20, both pregnant with their first child (a boy for Khloé with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson and a girl for Kylie with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott), according to multiple sources.

Kim Kardashian West is also expecting a baby girl (her third child with husband Kanye West) via surrogate. All are due early next year.

“Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” Jenner said of DeGeneres.