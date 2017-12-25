Scott Disick Joins the Kardashian-Jenners for Kris' Christmas Eve Party -- but Where Is Kylie?

Kristmas time is here!

The Kardashian-Jenner family gathered together, once again, to celebrate the holidays at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Though the occasion brought together siblings Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, expectant mom Khloé Kardashian stole the show, displaying her baby bump in a silvery beaded ensemble and white fluffy coat.

Just earlier this week, Khloé, 33, finally confirmed her pregnancy, debuting her growing belly on Instagram.

Though Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are enjoying pregnancy milestones together, they are spending this Christmas apart.

RELATED: See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo

From left: Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a post on her website and app on Tuesday, Khloé wrote, “This Christmas, I’ll be celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland since the [Cavaliers] will be on the road.”

From left: Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She added, “Then, I’ll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party. My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!”

From left: L.A. Reid, Ryan Seacrest and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Other guests included Kanye West, celebrity hair stylists Jen Atkin and Chris Appleton, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest and Scott Disick, who posed for Snapchats with Khloé and Kim and got in the festive mood, wishing everyone a happy holidays. (It was unclear if Disick’s new girlfriend Sofia Richie joined him for the annual bash.)

From left: Summer Rain Rutler, Christina Aguilera, North West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner — who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott — did not appear to be at the party.

The 20-year-old has kept out of the public eye by staying home at her house in Calabasas, with a source telling PEOPLE in October, “Kylie wants to keep a low profile.”

Kendall Jenner and a friend Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” continued the source. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”

The decor at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” said the insider, referring to her social media presence. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Kylie was also absent from the first 24 days of her family’s Christmas card countdown.

From left: Kim Kardashian West, Carole Bayer Sager and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another KarJenner who missed out? Rob Kardashian, who has been laying particularly low in the wake of his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna this past summer. (Needless to say, Chyna did not appear to be at Kris’ party.)

“[Rob] only cares about [daughter Dream, 1] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

M.J. Shannon (left) and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

According to the source, Kardashian — who has battled weight gain and depression — is “still struggling with his health” and “keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family.”

Still, Kardashian got into the holiday spirit, decorating his Hidden Hills home with a Christmas tree and festive garland.

Despite a few missing children, Jenner appeared to be in a good mood throughout the night, dancing with Kim and Khloé and playing MC while Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight performed.

Toni Braxton and Babyface Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As for decor, Jenner opted for a rainbow-theme display and chose to feature four smaller trees as opposed to her previous peppermint-inspired giant. She also didn’t limit herself to her entryway: Daughter Kim gave a tour of her mom’s outdoor holiday scene, which included giant nutcrackers lining the path to the front door.

Kim gushed about the party on her website and app, saying, “My mom’s annual Christmas Eve party is probably everyone’s favorite night of the year.

North Werst and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s all our closest family and friends celebrating the holidays with a night of food, fun and dancing. Everyone gets glammed up and we have the best time. My mom is the ultimate host and no one comes close to her decorating skills.”

The party has been featuring the same Santa Claus since the Kardashian sisters were kids, and according to Kim, he’s honestly “the perfect Santa.”

Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids’ childhood,” she said. “We also have a photo booth at the party. You know our family loves a good photo booth!”