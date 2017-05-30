The relationship between exes Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner may be beyond repair, according to Kim Kardashian West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star confirmed on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her mom was so hurt by Caitlyn’s claims in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life, that the two aren’t talking.

Asked by Cohen if there’s a chance her momager would speak to Caitlyn ever again, the 36-year-old mother of two quickly said “Zero.”

“No, one. No, I would say two percent,” she added, adjusting her answer. “And those are [half-sisters] Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

In The Secrets of My Life, the former Olympian claims Kris knew about her gender identity before they got married — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who say it isn’t true.

Caitlyn — who called herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris in the book — told Diane Sawyer she’s grown distant from some in the Kardashian family since her transition. Kris confirmed that in a recent episode of KUWTHK, saying she never wanted to speak to her ex again.

Kardashian West first spoke out about their feud during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, saying that her “heart breaks” for her mom.

“I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn] is promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kardashian West told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

“Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], that’s their dad and I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn,” Kardashian West continued. “I feel like it’s taken [Caitlyn] a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Kardashian West told both DeGeneres and Cohen that she hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn Jenner in weeks, but will “always love her” for helping raise her.

Despite Caitlyn’s strained relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner family, a friend close to Caitlyn previously told PEOPLE that the that the athlete is in the best place of her life.