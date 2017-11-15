Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Jokingly Tease Kris Jenner When She Brings a Personal Scribe to Lunch

There was no way Kris Jenner was going to bring her personal scribe to lunch and her daughters weren’t going to have some fun with the situation.

In a clip from Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family matriarch introduces Madhvi, who she’s hired to record her conversations, to daughters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian while grabbing some food.

Jenner, 62, tells Kourtney that the scribe types out what everyone says during their interactions.

“I mean, it’s kind of amazing,” she explains to her confused daughters. “I can look back and tell you exactly what I said. There’s no doubt.”

“Meeting the scribe for the first time, it’s just strange,” Khloé confesses later. “Do you really want everything documented? Everything?”

Khloé suggests, “I just feel like let’s just make Kris Jenner so uncomfortable. It’s fun!”

Khloé starts the inappropriate comments after Kourtney announces she needs to use the bathroom.

“Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?” she asks Jenner, then announcing, “She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!”

“I did not!” Kris says, trying to fight her laughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Is Still Living Her Best Life — Enjoys Yachting in Greece!

“I will say, as a child, the way you used to talk to me — when I thought my name was ‘S—head,'” Khloé quips. “And all you do is get drunk, it’s wild!”

“Don’t punish me because somebody’s writing everything down,” Kris pleads. “It’s not funny anymore!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!