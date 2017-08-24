Not-so-friendly exes?

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner both attended an event at Nobu Malibu Wednesday night. And while they might’ve spoken inside the Japanese eatery, the E! star, 61, and The Secrets of My Life author, 67 — who filed for divorce in 2014 following 23 years of marriage — were photographed exiting separately. Both ladies donned black dresses and were joined at the event by Kate Hudson, Courteney Cox and Mohamed Hadid.

Kris blasted her ex recently when she disparaged Caitlyn’s assertion that the former Olympian came up with the premise for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“It’s so absurd,” Kris told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

In a May interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kim Kardashian revealed to host Cohen there’s a “two percent chance” that Kris and Caitlyn will end their feud, and that would be for their shared daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Family tensions have run high since Caitlyn began transitioning from Bruce in 2015. Khloé Kardashian felt especially deceived after Caitlyn revealed her new look in a June 2015 Vanity Fair cover story, which the Good American Jeans founder claims she and her family knew nothing about.

“We felt so like, ‘What the f—? We’ve been asking you and why do business people know?’ ” Khloé told Howard Stern in 2016. “I never want someone to feel like they have one-up on our family. We are a family. We’ve never turned our backs on each other yet with all the clusterf—s of s— that’s happened in our lives, why would we now?”

Caitlyn admitted she’s felt distant from some of her kids at times, and wondered if her transition played a role.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she told Diane Sawyer on 20/20 in April. “A couple of them … I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’ ”