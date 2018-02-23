Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Share Birthday Tributes to Their Late Father Robert: 'Miss You So Bad'

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are making sure their father’s spirit lives on despite his passing.

The two sisters shared tribute posts for Robert Kardashian Sr. on Instagram in honor of his birthday on Thursday. Kourtney posted a photo of her father along with herself and Kim wearing dresses and big smiles as Robert hugged them.

“Daddy’s girls 💕Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn’t as happy about her dress as I was,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim followed suit with a simple photo of her father smiling at the camera, with the caption, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!”

Earlier in the day, their younger brother, Rob, also wished his father a happy birthday along with a photo of the two of them when he was a young boy.

“Happppy Birthday Dad,” Rob wrote, along with halo and smiley face emojis.

Happppy Birthday Dad ‼️ 😁😁😇😇 pic.twitter.com/PMv7HkS6RK — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 22, 2018

Robert Sr. died in 2003 from esophageal cancer. His ex-wife, Kris Jenner, recently surprised her daughters when she told them she cheated on a high school boyfriend with Robert Sr.

During an episode for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner and Scott Disick sat down to watch a tribute video he made for her.

“I’m really excited for my kids to see my legacy video,” Jenner said. “Because they’ll have that forever — and who knows, maybe they learned a thing or two about their mom that they didn’t know before.”

Disick interviewed Jenner who revealed that her relationship with their late father began as a fling.

“Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old,” she said. “I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian.”

One day when Robert was over at her home, Cesar unexpectedly returned to see her.

“Well, it wasn’t pretty,” she admitted. “Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert’s sweater! I didn’t want to ever hurt anybody’s feelings.”