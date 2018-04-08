Kardashian Beach Day! Kourtney and Kim Spend a Relaxing Sunday at the Shore

The weekend was all about sand and sun rays for Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Both sisters documented their beach days on social media, though it was unclear if they were hitting the shore together or just had similar ideas on how to spend their Sunday.

After returning to Los Angeles from a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kourtney wasn’t done working on her tan. The 37-year-old reality star shared videos from the beach, including an ominous dark cloud looming over the water. She enjoyed a food spread that included fruit and an orange drink and shared a photo of someone hiding behind a book called The Power of Now — perhaps her 5-year-old daughter with ex Scott Disick, Penelope?

Kourtney also shared a photo of herself with her feet in the water, showing off her bikini body.

Meanwhile, Kim shared a video walking into her “office for the day” and another one of her legs as she laid on the sand, showing off her yellow nail polish on her toes.

Neither sister is shy about showing off their beach-ready physiques. After sharing plenty of photos clad in bathing suits during a January getaway to Mexico, Kourtney recently shared a photo of an inspirational poem with her Snapchat followers titled “A love note to my body.”

“First of all, I want to say thank you. For the heart you kept beating even when it was broken,” the post reads. “For every answer you gave me in my gut. For loving me back even when I didn’t know how to love you.”

“For every time you recovered when I pushed you past our limit,” it continues.

The message concludes: “For today, for waking up.”

It’s no secret that the 5-foot-tall mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope with Disick — cares for her body and prioritizes both her physical fitness and health.

In a deleted scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February, the eldest of the KarJenner siblings revealed that she weighs 98 lbs. And she’s no stranger to tough workouts, even making time to squeeze in a sweat session on vacation and sticking to a strict organic diet, meaning sugar is out.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she shared on her website and app last year. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

As for Kim, she’s not afraid to pose in either her bathing suit or her skivvies. The mom — to daughters North, 4, Chicago, 2 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West — recently shared a barely clothed photo of herself.

“Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinkleinshoot,” she captioned the shot.

Trainer Melissa Alcantara recently told PEOPLE that she heads to Kim’s home six days a week at 6 a.m. for workouts focusing on specific body parts: shoulders, biceps/triceps, and chest/back, as well as three days devoted to legs. They also do cardio — either short bursts of high intensity, or longer, low-intensity walks.

“She loves and hates leg days,” says Alcantara. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”

Adds the trainer: “Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind.”