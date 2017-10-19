You Won't Believe the Savage Prank Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Tried to Pull on a Sleeping Kendall Jenner

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian can solemnly swear that they are up to no good.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters travel to Santa Barbara — and when Kendall Jenner falls asleep first, they decide to pull a prank on her. (As Kourtney claims, she was “asking for it.”)

“Can we cover her with baby powder?” asks Khloé, 33.

“What if we put a blueberry up her a—?” suggests Kourtney, 38.

When they run out of ideas, Kourtney asks her Twitter followers for some suggestions on how to prank a sleeping person. After skipping over the boring ones — “let them rest,” “leave Kendall alone” — one person replies with a particularly … creative response.

“This one’s good! This one’s good!” Kourtney says excitedly. “Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves.”

“I think that’s the winner,” she continues, laughing so hard she can barely speak. “She’s just going to think she went to the bathroom … She’s going to think she was so drunk.”

“Let me tell you, Twitter is really — it’s a great tool,” says Khloé. “It’s almost better than Google because they give you in real time responses and they’re really crafty.”

Kourtney then sneaks into Kendall’s room with a plate of chocolate, slipping under the covers while Khloé films the operation — but unfortunately, Kendall, 21, wakes up before the deed is done.

“We wanted you to shart yourself,” explains Khloé as the three crack up. “We wanted to see if you would tell us if you s— yourself.”

Ultimately, Kendall puts it best: “You guys are like, 12,” she says.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!