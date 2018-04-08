Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Ride Bikes on Tropical Island Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima aren’t done exploring.

Shortly after the couple headed out on a coastal road trip together, they jetted off for some warmer weather. E! News reports Kardashian and Bendjima vacationed at the luxurious Amanyara Resort in Turks and Caicos for five days before returning to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Despite their glamorous accommodations — a villa overlooking a pond complete with a pool and chef just for them — the duo got out and documented themselves exploring the tropical paradise on bikes.

“Good morning, island,” the 38-year-old reality star captioned a silly photo of herself donning sunglasses and a white off-the-shoulder top on the bike.

They took turns filming each other on the path, with 24-year-old Bendjima zooming past her at one point.

“We very far from da ghetto, very close to da Coco,” he captioned an Instagram photo in which he’s posing shirtless with a golf cart, proving they had more than one way around their vacation spot.

The lovebirds also shared some scenic photos of the crystal clear waters before Kardashian showed in a video that she watched Breakfast at Tiffany’s in bed. Finally, Bendjima shared a video from the plane headed back home.

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On a January episode, Kardashian explained that she enjoyed taking trips with Bendjima because to separate their couple time from life as a mom to her three kids with ex Scott Disick.

“I have realized in life that I need the balance,” she said. “It is hard to balance being in a relationship, work and my children. I just think that it’s really important for me to be there for them, and even though I want to go away and travel and do things for myself, it’s hard to find the balance of allowing myself to do that and not feel guilty.”

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she continued. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

Back in December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”