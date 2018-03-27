Road Trip! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Explore the Coast Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are enjoying some romantic alone time — away from the Hollywood spotlight.

The two are currently on a road trip and have been documenting their scenic drive on social media, including several photos and videos of a stunning coast, presumably somewhere in California.

In one video, Kardashian filmed the model steering the car with one leg propped up on the dashboard.

“Keeping me safe,” she captioned it.

Bendjima, 24, also shared a video of the couple goofing off while making a pit stop at a gas station.

“Kourtney Kardashian is inside, if anyone wants a selfie!” he joked, captioning the clip “OPEN CALL.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On a January episode, Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, explained that she enjoyed taking trips with Bendjima because she wasn’t ready to “mix the two worlds” yet — meaning her kids and her relationship — and felt that getting out of town was the “easiest way” to keep the two separate.

“I have realized in life that I need the balance,” she said. “It is hard to balance being in a relationship, work and my children. I just think that it’s really important for me to be there for them, and even though I want to go away and travel and do things for myself, it’s hard to find the balance of allowing myself to do that and not feel guilty.”

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she continued. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”