Kourtney Kardashian May Spend Christmas with Younes Bendjima, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her model boyfriend have been hot and heavy since sparking dating rumors in May — making their relationship Instagram official, traveling the world together on romantic vacations, and even attending red carpet events and costume parties together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source close to the pair, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, tells PEOPLE. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.

As Kourtney, 38, and Bendjima, 24, continue to spend time together, the PrettyLittleThing designer has even introduced him to the three three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason (who turns 8 this month), Reign Aston (3 this month) and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider explains. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

If that weren’t enough, Bendjima seems to have gotten the ultimate seal of a approval: an invitation to spend Christmas with the KarJenners.

“Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” the source says.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Splash News Online

Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima has been a point of contention between her and Disick, 34, on this season of KUWTK. In a November episode, Kardashian finally went public with the romance while in Cannes in May — and Disick responded by threatening his ex and flying to the south of France himself, where he was seen canoodling with multiple women.

“I got defensive,” he admitted during a confessional. “If you’re going to be in Cannes with another guy, like, have fun. But just know that it’s probably not going to be that fun if you run into me.”

“She’s allowed to live her life, she’s a single girl,” he continued. “We all know that I do what I want, so she should be able to also. But there’s a lot of anger. It’s really real, us not being together.”

Kardashian, however, called the trip “so fun” and, most importantly, incredibly “freeing.”

“I’m not trying to throw anything in anyone’s face,” she said. “But I’m also not going to hide.”

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Share Steamy Kiss at Paris Soccer Game — But He Appears Distracted

Kourtney played coy about her relationship status on an episode of KUWTK earlier this month — telling sisters Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Khloé Kardashian, 33, that she doesn’t “go on dates” when they tried to set her up with someone in order for her to finally spill the details about Bendjima.

“[We saw you] out with a certain someone,” Kim said, wondering about Bendjima.

“So that’s your boyfriend?” Khloé pressed Kourtney. “So you just hang out with this guy, but you won’t validate anything to us?”

Despite the pressure, Kourtney stayed silent. But Kim and Khloé still interpreted her non-interest in meeting someone else as confirmation that she and Bendjima are in a relationship.

“She fully does not go for it,” Kim explained, “so she definitely has a boyfriend.”