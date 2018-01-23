Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Enjoy Romantic Couple's Massage in Punta Mita

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are enjoying some romantic R&R.

The couple is currently vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, after flying in Friday, a source confirms to PEOPLE. They’re staying at the eco-friendly Imanta resort in a luxury casa.

“They had a relaxing weekend,” the source says. “The resort is in the jungle and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa.”

Kardashian, 38, and Bendjima, 24, have been documenting their trip on social media, sharing snaps of the beach, their breakfast spread and a romantic couple’s massage set-up outdoors, complete with a rose petal-covered bath.

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, explained that she enjoyed taking trips with Bendjima because she wasn’t ready to “mix the two worlds” yet — meaning her kids and her relationship — and felt that going out of town was the “easiest way” to keep the two separate. But of course, she still struggled to shake off the guilt she felt for leaving her children at home.

“I have realized in life that I need the balance,” she said. “It is hard to balance being in a relationship, work and my children. I just think that it’s really important for me to be there for them, and even though I want to go away and travel and do things for myself, it’s hard to find the balance of allowing myself to do that and not feel guilty.”

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she continued. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

And while Disick, 34, didn’t take well to Kardashian’s new relationship at first, the dust appears to have settled somewhat, and Disick has been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since September.

Most recently, Disick and Bendjima both attended Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kardashian and Bendjima. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”