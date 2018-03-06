Kourtney Kardashian Reactivates Instagram After Briefly Unfollowing Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima sent their fans into a frenzy with some unusual social media behavior this week.

On Monday, Kardashian, 38, briefly shut down her Instagram account, while Bendjima, 24, made his private, according to Cosmopolitan — just days after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on the app.

oop kourtney and younes unfollowed each other on instagram what’s the tea sis — jacqueline (@AsToldByJackie) March 3, 2018

Bendjima also posted a cryptic quote about disconnecting from social media, writing: “Feels good to stop looking at your phone and start looking at the world. Try. Even for a day.”

Younes Bendjima Instagram story screenshot 3/5/18

As of Tuesday, both accounts are back up and accessible to the public. The couple are also following each other again, and a source tells PEOPLE “everything is fine.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Bendjima has also spent time with Kardashian’s famous family: He attended matriarch Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party last year.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kardashian and Bendjima. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott [Disick]. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”