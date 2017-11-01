Bonnie and Clyde! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Coordinate Costumes as Source Says They're 'Serious'

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Halloween with her BOO.

After spending the afternoon trick-or-treating with her kids, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit the town with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The two were spotted holding hands as they arrived at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah dressed as notorious criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that things between Kardashian, 38, and Bendjima, 24, who have been dating since early May, are heating up — and he’s even invited to momager Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday party.

“Kourtney is getting more serious with Younes,” said the source. “He makes her very happy. He is spending more time with her family and everyone likes him.”

The source said Bendjima isn’t spending time with Kardashian’s three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 5, and Reign, 2 — with ex Scott Disick yet, “but it seems like it’s just a matter of time before Kourtney is ready to introduce him.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima has been a point of contention between her and Disick, 34, on this season of KUWTK.

On the most recent episode, Kardashian finally went public with the romance while in Cannes in May, and Disick responded by threatening his ex and flying to the south of France himself, where he was seen canoodling with multiple women.

“I got defensive,” he admitted during a confessional. “If you’re going to be in Cannes with another guy, like, have fun. But just know that it’s probably not going to be that fun if you run into me.”

“She’s allowed to live her life, she’s a single girl,” he continued. “We all know that I do what I want, so she should be able to also. But there’s a lot of anger. It’s really real, us not being together.”

Kardashian, however, called the trip “so fun” and, most importantly, incredibly “freeing.”

“I’m not trying to throw anything in anyone’s face,” she said. “But I’m also not going to hide.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!