Kourtney Kardashian Hits the Grocery Store with Younes Bendjima: 'First Time to the Market!'

Despite sparking split rumors with some unusual social media behavior this week, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are going strong.

On Wednesday night, the couple enjoyed an especially low-key date night — at the grocery store. Kardashian, 38, took to Instagram to document the outing, snapping photos and videos of herself and Bendjima, 24, roaming the aisles.

“First time to the market,” she captioned one shot.

On Monday, Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy when she briefly shut down her Instagram account, while Bendjima made his private, according to Cosmopolitan — just days after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on the app. By Tuesday, both accounts were back up and accessible to the public. The couple are also following each other again, and a source told PEOPLE this week that “everything is fine.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kardashian and Bendjima. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott [Disick]. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”