Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Weighs 98 Lbs. — Just 36 More Than 8-Year-Old Son Mason

It won’t be long before Kourtney Kardashian‘s 8-year-old son Mason will be able to lift her up.

In a deleted scene from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the eldest of the KarJenner siblings is hanging out in sister Khloé Kardashian‘s kitchen. After Kourtney mixes up a salad and talks about going for a run in the heat, Khloé tells friend Simon Gebrelul, “You know she’s 97 lbs.?”

“Guess what? I gained a pound,” Kourtney corrects her. “I’m 98 [lbs].”

She adds, “You know Mason is 62 [lbs.]?”

The pint-sized star, 38, has never shied away from sharing the number on the scale with her fans. After giving birth to her third child with Scott Disick, son Reign, in December 2014, she documented herself getting back into pre-baby shape.

In one Instagram photo posted in April 2015, Kourtney revealed she weighed in at a svelte 116 lbs. — and shut down her haters in the caption.

“I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone relax,” she wrote. “I’m on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation.”

The reality star is no stranger to tough workouts, even making time to squeeze in a sweat session on vacation — and sticks to a strict organic diet, meaning sugar is out.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she shared on her website and app last year. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

The mom of three also revealed that she doesn’t drink soda and makes her own salad dressings at home. She’s also careful about what alcohol she drinks, sticking to tequila on the rocks, beer or wine.

On top of keeping her body in check, Kourtney finds keeping a clean diet is best for her and her kids’ overall health.

“I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” she said in 2016. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.”

“I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way,” she added. “But we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”