Kourtney Kardashian Is Thinking About Freezing Her Eggs: 'I Should Just Do It'

Kourtney Kardashian has babies on the brain.

In a sneak peek that aired Sunday night teasing the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three revealed she’s considering options to expand her brood.

“So, I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs,” she told sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

“Are you serious?” said Kim, 37. “You want another kid?”



“I should just do it so I don’t have to think, ‘Is this what I want, to have kids?’ ” said Kourtney, 38. “It’s like, putting too much pressure.”

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign 3, Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5. The two were together for nine years before Kourtney officially ended things in 2015.

On the October season 14 premiere of KUWTK, Kourtney admitted she wasn’t opposed to expanding her family with Disick, 34.

“I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”

And while they’re working together to co-parent their children, Disick and Kourtney have both moved on romantically: He’s been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since September, and she’s still going strong with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kourtney and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!