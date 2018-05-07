Kourtney Kardashian Still Thinks Sofia Richie Is 'Too Young' for Scott Disick: Source

Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie is 15 years his junior — and the age gap continues to raise eyebrows.

A source tells PEOPLE that Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, still thinks Richie, 19, is “too young” for Disick, 34. That being said, the source adds that as long as the coupling helps keep Disick on track, they have Kardashian’s blessing.

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago. In recent months, the relationship appears to have gotten increasingly serious, with Richie spending plenty of time — and even vacationing — with Disick and Kardashian’s three children: sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia takes good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

Earlier this year, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian didn’t react positively to the romance at first.

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” the insider said.

According to the insider, Kardashian, who is currently dating 25-year-old Younes Bendjima, initially assumed it was just a fling when she found out her ex had moved on with Richie.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” the insider said. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids.”

As for Disick? He thinks it’s “kind of flattering” that people care about his love life.

“It’s not like I’m mad about it,” he told PEOPLE in March while hosting a party at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas. “Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”