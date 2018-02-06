Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out with Younes Bendjima After Sister Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Girl

The Kardashian-Jenners are back to their regularly scheduled programming.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about in West Hollywood with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima — three days after her sister Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with rapper Travis Scott.

Kardashian, 38, was all smiles as she picked up juice with Bendjima, 24. Later that night, the couple was spotted at Nobu Malibu enjoying dinner with Kendall Jenner, 22.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima MEGA

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner’s pregnancy brought her even closer to the eldest Kardashian sister, who shares three kids of her own with ex Scott Disick.

“Kylie is really open to advice from her sisters,” said the source. “She’s always been closest to Khloé, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney. She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that’s how she wants to be.”

A second source confirmed that Jenner and Kardashian are “very close” at the moment — and that the younger “asks a lot of questions” of her older sister, who is mom to sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Kourtney is encouraging Kylie to learn about natural and organic living,” explained the source, adding that Jenner will be using “organic diapers and ointment.”