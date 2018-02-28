While they continue to co-parent their three children, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren’t on the best of terms.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is a bit more complicated right now,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re not at the best place and Scott isn’t a fan of her boyfriend. He really wanted to get back together with Kourtney at one point and was very serious about it, but they never reconciled so there are still hurt feelings there.”

Kardashian, 38, was first introduced to her beau, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, during a trip to Paris in October 2016.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Most recently, Disick and Bendjima both attended Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

News of Disick’s current relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie didn’t sit well with Kardashian at first either.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

BackGrid

While the mom-of-three — she shares sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with Disick — has since realized that her ex is “doing so much better” with Richie in his life, the tension between the duo continues to escalate.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last month, Kardashian received a late-night phone call from Disick, who was inquiring about her current relationship status with Bendjima.

“Last night, Scott called me at like 2 in the morning — he never calls me late at night, ever,” she told her sister Khloé Kardashian. “And he was just ranting — like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go: ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say: ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’ ”

Eventually, Kourtney had enough.

“By the end of the conversation, I just was like: ‘I have a boyfriend. He’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ ” she said. “And he was like: ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!