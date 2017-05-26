Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are both flaunting their new flames at Cannes, and sources say their very public displays of affection are partly to make each other jealous.

The exes, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2015 and share three children together — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — are both in France, where they have each been spotted canoodling their much younger flings.

“Scott definitely has a thing for Bella [Thorne] and thinks she’s super hot but he also hooks up with other people and has an ulterior motive to get back at Kourtney,” a source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Kardashian and 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima got cuddly in Cannes, and have since enjoyed soaking up the sun together on the French Riviera. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Disick got handsy with 19-year-old Bella Thorne on Wednesday — just a day before he was spotted having a very friendly pool reunion with stylist Chloe Bartoli. (Bartoli and Disick were famously spotted cozying up together in Monte Carlo in July 2015, which ultimately prompted Kardashian to call it quits.)

But according to a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Lord Disick, each of them are being strategic with their hookups.

“Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous,” says the source. “They are both playing this ‘game’ with each other and at the moment neither one of them are backing down.”

“Scott’s trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes,” a second source previously told PEOPLE. “It’s him acting out. He’s spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s—. It just sets him off because she’s rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.”

The ongoing drama between Disick and Kardashian comes after a period of relatively smooth sailing: Though they’ve gone through ups and downs in their relationship, they appeared to have been in a healthy place until recently, spending plenty of time together while co-parenting their children.

Indeed, “Scott and Kourtney had gotten to a good place — they had gone on trips together, like to Cabo, and things were going well,” an insider told PEOPLE about the duo. “But then Scott had another lapse and that’s when Kourtney was like: ‘I’m done.’ “